Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $8.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.77 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SRE. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.57.

SRE stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,285. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,918,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,433,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,551,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,657 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,477,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

