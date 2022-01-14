SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) CEO Sells $50,000.00 in Stock

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Tomer Weingarten sold 69,100 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $3,338,912.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Tomer Weingarten sold 105,785 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $5,147,498.10.

NYSE S traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.68. 3,176,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,276,195. SentinelOne Inc has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 142.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,750,000 after buying an additional 326,498 shares during the last quarter. 56.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

