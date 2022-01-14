Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

Shares of SQNS stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04. Sequans Communications has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $189.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQNS. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 358.8% during the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,523,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,518 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 4.7% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 88.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 62,919 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

