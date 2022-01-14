ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Lowered to $680.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $791.00 to $680.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.90.

ServiceNow stock opened at $521.26 on Wednesday. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.22, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $639.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $626.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Dennis Woodside acquired 2,861 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.87, for a total transaction of $3,464,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,081 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

