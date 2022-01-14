SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Vaxcyte by 62.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,252 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Vaxcyte by 58.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 16,763 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Vaxcyte by 30.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Vaxcyte by 32.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Vaxcyte stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 0.56.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $338,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $76,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,646 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

