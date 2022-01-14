SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 350.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,357 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 14.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This is a boost from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -283.32%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

