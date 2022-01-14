SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 33,456 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in FibroGen by 17.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in FibroGen by 5.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in FibroGen by 297.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FibroGen by 66.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FibroGen by 5.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 100,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.82. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $57.21. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.90.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $155.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.33 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 75.62% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

