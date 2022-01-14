SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $616,000 in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,935 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of German American Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in German American Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 1,015.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of GABC opened at $41.38 on Friday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average is $38.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Equities research analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

German American Bancorp Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

