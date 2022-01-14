SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 48.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVCR. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.43.

NVCR opened at $69.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.80. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $232.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.22 and a beta of 0.89.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger bought 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

