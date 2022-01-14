SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXPE. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $2,125,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 86,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 19,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXPE stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $480.59 million, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average is $30.19. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $36.26.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $80,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

