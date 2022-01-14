SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,946,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,108,000 after acquiring an additional 177,781 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,093,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,405,000 after purchasing an additional 86,039 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $2,125,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 29.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 53,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 568,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,940,000 after acquiring an additional 31,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $25.63 on Friday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $480.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.19.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $289.49 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 3,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

