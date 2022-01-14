SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 8,069 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

LKQ opened at $57.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.62. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

