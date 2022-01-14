SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $588,000 Position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 44.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG opened at $51.39 on Friday. Franchise Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.55 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.73.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $828.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FRG shares. Aegis boosted their price target on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franchise Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

