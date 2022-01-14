SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $616,000 Position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,935 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of German American Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 82.0% during the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 207,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 93,590 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,301,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,403,000 after purchasing an additional 53,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 522,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,434,000 after purchasing an additional 30,609 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 29,950 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of GABC stock opened at $41.38 on Friday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

