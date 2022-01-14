SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $650,000 Position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PC Connection as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 99,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in PC Connection by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PC Connection by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in PC Connection during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in PC Connection by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $40.99 on Friday. PC Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $55.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.52. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.68.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $751.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32.

In other news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $223,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $92,194.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,773. Insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

