Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Shake Shack in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.22). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHAK. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.79.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $71.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.46. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $138.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.24, a PEG ratio of 81.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 412.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 42.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at about $3,428,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 46.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

