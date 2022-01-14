Sherritt International (TSE:S) Trading Up 13.8%

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) was up 13.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 3,058,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 477% from the average daily volume of 530,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Sherritt International from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$0.65 to C$0.90 in a research report on Friday.

The company has a market capitalization of C$206.59 million and a PE ratio of -2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.44.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$20.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Sherritt International (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

