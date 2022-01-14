Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Short Interest Update

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SHMUY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shimizu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Shimizu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Get Shimizu alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHMUY remained flat at $$26.18 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Shimizu has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $35.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91.

Shimizu Corp. engages in the business of construction and real estate development services. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate Business and Others. The Construction Business segment engages in the building construction and civil engineering services. The Real Estate Business segment engages in the sale, purchase, and rental of properties.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Shimizu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimizu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.