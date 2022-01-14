Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Cut to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Shopify from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital cut Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,600.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1,598.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,621.23.
SHOP opened at $1,064.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,433.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,462.16. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $1,005.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,220,000 after acquiring an additional 100,211 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.