Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Cut to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Shopify from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital cut Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,600.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1,598.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,621.23.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP opened at $1,064.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,433.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,462.16. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $1,005.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,220,000 after acquiring an additional 100,211 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.