Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Rating Upgraded by William Blair

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.23.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,064.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,433.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,462.16. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $132.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.41. Shopify has a twelve month low of $1,005.14 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,279,730,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,348,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,892,640,000 after purchasing an additional 78,123 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Shopify by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,032,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,755,148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Shopify by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,422,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,928,520,000 after purchasing an additional 126,285 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

