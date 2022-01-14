Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,680 ($22.80) to GBX 2,100 ($28.51) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,765 ($23.96) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Kainos Group stock opened at GBX 1,568 ($21.28) on Tuesday. Kainos Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,076 ($14.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,100 ($28.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,838.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,802.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a GBX 7.10 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. Kainos Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.66%.

In other news, insider Tom Burnet purchased 13,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,804 ($24.49) per share, with a total value of £250,124.60 ($339,520.29).

About Kainos Group

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

