Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RTN. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Restaurant Group to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 110 ($1.49) to GBX 125 ($1.70) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.17) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 137 ($1.86).

RTN stock opened at GBX 99.40 ($1.35) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 87.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 105.34. The company has a market capitalization of £760.46 million and a P/E ratio of 21.04. The Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 140 ($1.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79.

In other news, insider Ken Hanna acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £84,000 ($114,021.99).

About The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

