Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Premier Foods (LON:PFD)

Premier Foods (LON:PFD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of PFD opened at GBX 109.80 ($1.49) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Premier Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 86.64 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 127 ($1.72). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 107.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 111.16. The firm has a market cap of £943.73 million and a P/E ratio of 11.75.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.