Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Premier Foods (LON:PFD)

Premier Foods (LON:PFD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Shares of PFD opened at GBX 109.80 ($1.49) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Premier Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 86.64 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 127 ($1.72). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 107.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 111.16. The firm has a market cap of £943.73 million and a P/E ratio of 11.75.
Premier Foods Company Profile
