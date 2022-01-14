Short Interest in American International Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:AMIH) Drops By 97.7%

American International Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:AMIH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the December 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 665,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:AMIH opened at $0.06 on Friday. American International has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07.
American International Company Profile
