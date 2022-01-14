Short Interest in American International Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:AMIH) Drops By 97.7%

American International Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:AMIH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the December 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 665,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AMIH opened at $0.06 on Friday. American International has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07.

American International Company Profile

American International Holdings Corp. engages in seeking a business combination with an operating company through acquiring its assets, properties, and other means. The firm serves oil and gas industry. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

