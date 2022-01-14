Short Interest in AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Decreases By 73.8%

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the December 15th total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,204,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AVVH stock opened at 0.03 on Friday. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.04.
About AVVAA World Health Care Products
