Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Decreases By 79.1%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.09. 3,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,731. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 167,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 10.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 200,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 18,377 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 327,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 183,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

