Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Decreases By 79.1%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.09. 3,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,731. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.69.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.
