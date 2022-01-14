Short Interest in BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Grows By 400.0%

BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,608,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BOXS opened at $0.02 on Friday. BoxScore Brands has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

BoxScore Brands Company Profile

BoxScore Brands, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of self-serve electronic kiosks. It also distributes a novelty ice cream product, Mini Melts, through a network of vending kiosks and small merchandiser freezers. The company was founded by Raymond J. Meyers on March 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

