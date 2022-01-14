Short Interest in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) Increases By 193.9%

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500,000 shares, an increase of 193.9% from the December 15th total of 170,100 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 155,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRDG. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at $963,000. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRDG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of BRDG stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.44. 808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,755. Bridge Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 79.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

