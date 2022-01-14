Short Interest in Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Decreases By 88.1%

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 88.1% from the December 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CAPC stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 200,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,191. Capstone Companies has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $3.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35.

Get Capstone Companies alerts:

Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Capstone Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer inspired products that simplify daily living through technology. It offers smart mirrors, and LED lighting. The company was founded on September 18, 1986 and is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, FL.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.