Short Interest in Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Drops By 71.1%

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2022

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the December 15th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPYYY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centrica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

Centrica stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.05. 7,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,804. Centrica has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14.

About Centrica

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

