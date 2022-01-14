Short Interest in Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Rises By 432.1%

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a growth of 432.1% from the December 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:CRKR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.10. 41,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,938. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33. Creek Road Miners has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Get Creek Road Miners alerts:

Creek Road Miners Company Profile

Creek Road Miners, Inc engages in the provision of live pop culture conventions. It provides services to the entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail business to carry out sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship efforts. The company was founded on May 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Park City, UT.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Creek Road Miners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creek Road Miners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.