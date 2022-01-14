Short Interest in Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Rises By 432.1%

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a growth of 432.1% from the December 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
OTCMKTS:CRKR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.10. 41,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,938. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33. Creek Road Miners has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $11.00.
Creek Road Miners Company Profile
Recommended Story: Price Target
Receive News & Ratings for Creek Road Miners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creek Road Miners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.