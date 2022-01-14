Short Interest in Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Decreases By 76.8%

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decline of 76.8% from the December 15th total of 117,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Daiwa Securities Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a 570.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DSEEY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,188. Daiwa Securities Group has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $6.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc engages in the management and control of its subsidiaries and affiliates which are involved in securities-related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, Investment, and Others. The Retail segment provides financial products and services to individual investors and unlisted companies.

