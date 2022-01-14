Short Interest in Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Decreases By 67.5%

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a decrease of 67.5% from the December 15th total of 189,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,083,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DUFRY opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. Dufry has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.22.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dufry in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Dufry in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Baader Bank lowered Dufry to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the company from CHF 55 to CHF 39 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dufry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

