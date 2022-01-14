Short Interest in East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Decreases By 66.3%

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a drop of 66.3% from the December 15th total of 165,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:EJPRY opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78. East Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $13.18.

About East Japan Railway

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

