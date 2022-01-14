Short Interest in East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Decreases By 66.3%

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a drop of 66.3% from the December 15th total of 165,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:EJPRY opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78. East Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $13.18.
About East Japan Railway
