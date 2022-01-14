Short Interest in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Increases By 225.4%

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 225.4% from the December 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE EVF traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $6.85. 110,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,929. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.84. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%.

In related news, insider Keith Quinton acquired 15,000 shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 44.9% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 53.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

