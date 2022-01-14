Short Interest in FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Rises By 1,266.2%

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,400 shares, a growth of 1,266.2% from the December 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 91.5 days.
OTCMKTS DBMBF remained flat at $$1.40 on Friday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23.
FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile
