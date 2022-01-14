Short Interest in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Rises By 929.1%

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, an increase of 929.1% from the December 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

VPN stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.56. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $19.09.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

