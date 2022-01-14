Short Interest in Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Declines By 64.3%

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the December 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the second quarter valued at $3,025,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the second quarter valued at $7,412,000. 16.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenbrook TMS stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. Greenbrook TMS has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 278.24% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. cut their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenbrook TMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrook TMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.79.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

