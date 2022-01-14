Short Interest in Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Grows By 916.7%

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,400 shares, an increase of 916.7% from the December 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

NYSE ITCB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,307. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 1.00. Itaú Corpbanca has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $456.66 million for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.76%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Itaú Corpbanca stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) by 1,836.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,347 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,850 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Corpbanca were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

