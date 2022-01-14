Short Interest in Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Rises By 233.3%

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NNUP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.16. 14,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,261. Nocopi Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19.
About Nocopi Technologies
