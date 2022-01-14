Short Interest in Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Rises By 233.3%

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NNUP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.16. 14,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,261. Nocopi Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19.

About Nocopi Technologies

Nocopi Technologies, Inc engages in the development and distribution of document security products and licensing of reactive ink technologies for the entertainment, toy and educational product markets. It also develops and markets technologies for document and product authentication. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

