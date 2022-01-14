Short Interest in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Drops By 68.4%

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,700 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the December 15th total of 394,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OSBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $12.61. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.87%.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $63,843.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 49,812.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

