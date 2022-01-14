Short Interest in Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Decreases By 90.2%

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the December 15th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

GENY opened at $55.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.07. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $67.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $1.496 dividend. This represents a $5.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from Principal Millennials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $499,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Principal Millennials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 1,297.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 104,921 shares in the last quarter.

