Short Interest in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Declines By 64.1%

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the December 15th total of 96,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of SNES opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.51. SenesTech has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $3.14.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 1,490.15% and a negative return on equity of 67.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SenesTech will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SenesTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SenesTech by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 18,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SenesTech by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 42,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of SenesTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SenesTech by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.

