Short Interest in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Declines By 64.1%

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the December 15th total of 96,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of SNES opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.51. SenesTech has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $3.14.
SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 1,490.15% and a negative return on equity of 67.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SenesTech will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About SenesTech
SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.
