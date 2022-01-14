Short Interest in Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Decreases By 78.4%

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the December 15th total of 202,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZPTAF. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.84.

Shares of ZPTAF stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $5.19.

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

