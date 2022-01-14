Short Interest in Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Rises By 714.5%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a growth of 714.5% from the December 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SSREY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. DZ Bank cut Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 87 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swiss Re from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of SSREY opened at $26.41 on Friday. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average is $23.28.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

