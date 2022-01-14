Short Interest in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Rises By 198.0%

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 198.0% from the December 15th total of 9,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBCP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in United Bancorp by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in United Bancorp by 31.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in United Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 206,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in United Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UBCP opened at $17.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $106.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.43. United Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $20.83.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.13%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.

