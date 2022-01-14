Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Increases By 1,900.0%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 1,900.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AGZD opened at $46.61 on Friday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.71.

Get WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 2,896.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 17,377 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 172,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,427,000.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.