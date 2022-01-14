Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Increases By 1,900.0%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 1,900.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AGZD opened at $46.61 on Friday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.71.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%.
Featured Article: Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.