Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Given New €28.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €30.00 ($34.09) to €28.00 ($31.82) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SMEGF. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Siemens Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an underperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Siemens Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMEGF traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.65. 1,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239. Siemens Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.45.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.