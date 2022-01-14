Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 278,700 shares, a growth of 366.1% from the December 15th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Craig A. Collard acquired 5,601 shares of Sierra Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $128,542.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRA. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 108.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 20,074 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 9.5% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 165,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 21.2% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 22.4% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 545,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 99,814 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the second quarter worth $2,550,000.

Shares of Sierra Oncology stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $312.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.02. Sierra Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will post -7.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

