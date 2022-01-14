Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) traded down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.64 and last traded at $40.02. 12,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 367,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.42.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. The firm had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $593,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 4,805 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $292,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,282 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 34.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

